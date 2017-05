SENECA-Betty Patterson Wood, 64, wife of the late Earl Wood of S Depot Street died May 10, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Seneca Wesleyan Church with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm Friday night at the Sandifer Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted and a message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

