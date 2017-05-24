Big budget hole in Westminster

Westminster elected leaders will re-convene the evening of June 6 for work on the city’s next budget. The task before the mayor and council that night will be how to overcome what projects, so far, to be a $500 thousand dollar deficit for 2017-18. The official start of the new government year is July 1. From what Councilman Bill Brockington has made of the numbers so far he can’t see where the cuts will come. When asked after last night’s meeting about how to come up with the cuts, Mayor Brian Ramey said, “A lot of praying.”

