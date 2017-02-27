West Union, SC— Billy Ray Wald, 76, husband of Lucy Oliver Wald, of 759 Ebenezer Road, West Union, passed away Sunday, February 26, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to, Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. The family is at the home.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+