Blue Ridge Bank files Westminster application

Blue Ridge Bank seeks to fill the void that First Citizens will create next week in Westminster. According to a newspaper legal ad, Blue Ridge has asked the FDIC to be allowed to open a branch office at 200 W. Windsor Street. In a notice to First Citizens customers, area executive Chuck Perry said, “After carefully and thoroughly evaluating the business operations of our Westminster office….we’ve decided to close this branch and transfer your account to our Walhalla branch, located at 3819 Blue Ridge Boulevard. Pending regulatory approval, the Westminster branch is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017.”

