Blue Ridge calls $215,000 in net proceeds “incredible”

Crowds in Pickens were described as enormous for the April 28 Beach Night show and dance and the parallel cruise-in for collectible autos and their owners. And today Charles Dalton, president/CEO for the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative, announced that the Blue Ridge Fest charity fund-raiser was a record breaker. “After all the expenses had been accounted for, the event produced an incredible $215,000 in net proceeds,” Dalton said. “That’s $14,000 ahead of the previous record, which we tallied just a year ago in 2016.” The Beach Night show and dance featured four musical groups. Headlining the entertainment was Little Anthony and the Imperials. Appearing earlier on the program were The Contours, Jim Quick and Coastline, and The Flashbacks. Paralleling that lineup of musicians was the 2017 version of what’s called “the Upstate’s largest cruise-in.” Hundreds of collectible autos were parked on the surrounding grounds and created an appropriate backdrop for the classic songs emanating from the Blue Ridge Fest stage. In the weeks ahead, 12 human-help organizations will each receive a portion of this year’s proceeds. Among those goodwill associations are Anderson Interfaith Ministries, Collins Children’s Home, Dot’s Kitchen of Westminster, Feed a Hungry Child, Helping Hands of Clemson, and Hidden Treasure Christian School. Other fund recipients include Meals on Wheels of Anderson, North Greenville Crisis Ministry, Oconee Disabilities & Special Needs Board, Ripple of One, Dream Center of Pickens County, and United Christian Ministries.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+