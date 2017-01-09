Blue Ridge crews respond to outages

By 5 o’clock last evening, Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative counted seven customers without service. But those seven were scheduled to be reconnected by sundown yesterday. Those seven included two customers in Greenville County and five in Anderson. According to the spokesman for Blue Ridge Electric, there are no known outages at this time in Oconee, Pickens, or Spartanburg counties. But the weekend storm took a toll. In all, 3,706 Blue Ridge members were without electric service during the event, with a peak of 2,300 members at any one time. To report, a Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative outage, call 1-888-BLUERIDGE.

