Blue Ridge holds 77th annual members meeting

A Pickens woman, Martha Wardlaw, held last night’s lucky ticket to win a 2007 Ford F-15 pickup. The truck was the grand prize during the annual meeting of the members of the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative. Blue Ridge estimates the crowd exceeded 6,000 and 2,816 people registered as members. A blend of Gospel and Bluegrass music provided the entertainment for the evening. And Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant spoke and Blue Ridge’s Charles Dalton discussed scheduled major improvements to the cooperative’s system that were part of a new engineering work plan. In particular, new substation that was under development in Anderson County. Dalton also said the cooperative had seen a considerable increase in new commercial and industrial electric load on its lines. Three incumbent co-op directors, Len Talley (Oconee), William Elrod (Pickens), and Ben Bolt (Anderson), were nominated for new three-year terms. They were voted in by acclamation for new terms on the cooperative’s board.

