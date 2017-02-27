Blue Ridge to hold district meetings next week

Oconee County customers of the Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative are invited to a meeting next week to nominate a candidate to run for the Blue Ridge board to serve in the capacity as Oconee County representative. In play is the seat now held by Len Talley, who is seeking re-election. The meeting takes place at 10 o’clock Monday morning, March 6 at the Co-Op’s Westminster office on the Sandifer Boulevard. Registration for the meeting will open at 9:15 and close promptly at 10. Blue Ridge will also hold similar meetings next week for the purpose of nominating board candidates to represent Pickens and Anderson counties.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+