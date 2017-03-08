Board members nominated for new terms

Customers of Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative appear satisfied by those who represent their interests on the Co-Op’s policy-making board. During district meetings the following board members were re-nominated for new terms on the board of directors: Len Talley of Oconee, Ben Bolt of Anderson County, and William Elrod of Pickens County. A vote of the multi-county customer membership will be required during the annual meeting April 20 before Talley, Bolt, and Elrod may start new terms of office.

