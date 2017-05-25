West Union, SC— Bobbie Ann McCurry, 77, wife of Cecil Columbus McCurry, beloved mother and grandmother, of 523 Burnt Tanyard Road, West Union, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Following the burial, friends are invited to join the family for a committal service at Oconee Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from, 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, May 26, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or Truth for Today Ministry, P.O. Box 607, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at the home.

