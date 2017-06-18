Body of drowning victim recovered

Father’s Day has turned tragic in Oconee County as emergency workers say a swimmer drowned early Sunday. Charlie King with Oconee County Emergency Services says the drowning happened near the Fall Creek Boat Ramp in the Salem area around 9 a.m. Sunday when two people were out for a swim. One of them went underwater and never resurfaced, prompting the other swimmer to call 911. Salem Fire and Rescue and the Oconee Dive Team responded and recovered the body in less than an hour of searching. Further details will be released later by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office as well as the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources, who are investigating.

