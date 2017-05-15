Bonita Vinson

Seneca – Bonita Mariya Washington Vinson, 26, wife of Charles Allen Vinson, Jr., of 701 S. Cherry Street, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 6 pm, Friday, May 19, 2017 at Grace Baptist Church, Seneca. The family will receive friends 4:30 – 5:30 pm, Friday prior to the service at Grace Baptist Church. The family is at the home of Patricia Wilson, 131 Tasha Lane, Seneca, SC 29678 and at the residence. A memorial message may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

VK Facebook Twitter Google+