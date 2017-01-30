Boyd Dewitt Crooks

Seneca, SC — Dewitt Crooks, 81, husband of 56 years to Mary Stone Crooks, passed away Friday, January 27, 2017, at his home. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00PM, Monday, January 30, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society via cancer.org/donate. The family is at the residence.

