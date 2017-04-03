Branch bank to close in Westminster

Late next month, Westminster will have one less savings bank. Pending regulatory approval, First Citizens plans to close its office on Windsor Street. The bank’s area executive Chuck Perry, in a letter to the customers, said, “After carefully and thoroughly evaluating the business operations of our Westminster office, located at 200 West Windsor Street, we’ve decided to close this branch and transfer your account to our Walhalla branch, located at 3819 Blue Ridge Boulevard….” Box holders are advised to close out their box and retrieve the contents no later than 3 pm Tuesday, May 9.

