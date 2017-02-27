Brock Road shootings separated by nearly one year

Earlier this month the Oconee Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 24-year old man on charges of attempted murder and other offenses as the result of shootings during the weekend of February 11-12 at a Brock Road home near Westminster and later near the Blackjack Road and the Greenfield Road. That man was identified as Coax Arnold Sanford V. That same man, according to the Sheriff’s Office today, was present at the scene of another 330 Brock Road shooting that occurred December 20, 2015. Jesse Eugene Mulkey died from that shooting which Coroner Karl Addis ruled was homicide. And since then the Sheriff’s Office has been trying to determine if the shooting was self-defense or intentional. According to Sheriff Crenshaw, both the victim and the shooter had weapons and both were acquaintances of a female who lived at 330 Brock Road. Evidence was submitted to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for testing with additional testing recently requested and the Sheriff’s Office is awaiting those results. “Our desire on any case is to seek the truth and bring about a resolution for the victim(s) involved and their families,” said Capt. Greg Reed. “With that said, we always follow the evidence to lead us to the appropriate conclusion in any case and that is what our investigators have been doing since December 20th, 2015. We are asking the public once again if they have any information that can help our investigators to contact our office.” You can call Crime Stoppers at 638-STOP and possibly qualify for a cash reward.

