Building Codes not abolished!

One Oconee municipal leader says his phone blew up with messages that, at its meeting last night, County Council abolished its building codes department. Not true, says Edda Cammick. Council Chairwoman Cammick this morning said, “No, we didn’t ‘abolish’ the building codes department but we are looking to out source that function.” Cammick confirmed that the council is considering pet licensure to offset the costs for animal control and spay neuter but that, she says, “is just in the discussion phase. No ordinance yet or action on that.”

