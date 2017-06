Until the heavy rain arrived at mid afternon yesterday, workers moved dirt at the property for a Zaxby’s restaurant in Walhalla. The location is SC 28 next to Scenic Chevrolet. Oconee officials say a grading permit has been issued and the builder’s permit is ready to be picked up. The project has been nearly two years in the making. Recently, state highway monety paid for a turn lane off 28 into the property.

