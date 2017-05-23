Bullet-proof windows in place at Treasurer’s Office

A re-modeling has installed bullet-proof windows that separate the public from the clerks in the office of the Oconee County Treasurer’s Office. The counter windows now face the hallway at Pine Street in front of the office. The bullet-proof windows are another layer of security. During property tax season, a deputy sheriff is stationed in the hallway. The re-modeling is also extending to the Auditor’s Office next door. The work there means there’s a temporary new public entrance to the Auditor’s Office.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+