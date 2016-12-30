Burglars hit home near Seneca three nights before Christmas

Cash and one electronic item were stolen last week during a home burglary on the Old Clemson Highway, Seneca. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help to identify two individuals, including the one who was captured by camera at a nearby convenience store. A camera inside the home captured two males, one of whom wore what appeared to be a dark hoodie, dark pants and black and white shoes. The second subject appeared to be wearing a long sleeve orange shirt and shorts with a white stripe and a pair of white shoes. And the first one appeared to be brandishing a weapon. Deputies learned that one of the subjects connected to the burglary walked into a nearby convenience store after getting out of a silver car with a sunroof. If you have any information on the December 22 Old Clemson Highway burglary or the identity of one of both of the individuals, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name and you could become eligible for a cash reward.

