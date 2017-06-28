Burglary in Earles Grove

A gun case was stolen during a home burglary last week in the Earles Grove Community of Oconee County. The Sheriff’s Office requests information from the public to help solve what happened during the evening of June 22 at 110 Morgan Creek Drive. Besides the weaponry, taken were a 40” to 42” black in color RCA flat screen TV, a 32” black in color gun case that possibly held as many as three long guns. A family member of the home owners discovered an open window when he checked the property. If you have information call 864-638-STOP. You don’t have to give your name when you call Crimestoppers. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

