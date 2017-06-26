Burglary leaves damage at elementary school

School’s out, but the burglars moved in. The Oconee Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a burglary suspect this month at the Fair-Oak Elementary School. The activation of an alarm June 13 led deputies to discover an open window at the rural school. Cabinets had been opened and damage was inflicted on school property. If you have any information on the burglary that occurred at Fair-Oak Elementary School on or around the early morning of June 13, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

