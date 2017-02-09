Burt A. Cox

Westminster – Burt Albert Cox, 90, husband of Frances Burton Cox, 143 Oakmont Road, passed away Wednesday, February 08, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House.

A native of Oconee County, he was the son of the late Burt Andrew and Eula Hudgens Cox. Mr. Cox retired from the textiles industry and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Joyce Winkler of Westminster; granddaughter, Crystal Bryson and husband Lee; and three great-grandchildren, Tucker, Hilton, and Ansley.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Carl, Furman, A.B., and Truman Cox; and sisters, Lois Miller, Elmer Sullivan, and Grace Smith.

A funeral service will be held 4 pm, Friday, February 10, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 pm, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Heritage Memorial Gardens.

The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY