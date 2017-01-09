By Florida standards, it’s cold!

The sun is shining today in Tampa, Florida—the setting for tonight’s championship game. The Tigers and the Tide will get it on tonight in an open-air stadium, where the temperature is forecast to drop to 39 degrees. Today’s Tampa high is forecast at 67, which is cold by Florida standards. At 10 this morning, the Tampa thermometer read 47 degrees; Walhalla’s 27. We are told that some members of the Clemson band are feeling chilly, for they forgot to dress accordingly.

