By using Clerk’s office, scammer tries to dupe his victims

An Oconee official says phone calls, apparently by a male, are an attempt by a scammer to dupe his victims using the threat of bad checks. Clerk of Court Beverly Whitfield says her office became aware yesterday of someone calling Oconeeans and claiming her office is holding bad checks that require a payment to settle. “If you get this call, please disregard it. It’s not the Clerk’s office,” Whitfield told 101.7/WGOG NEWS. She suggests that if you get such a call, simply hang up.

