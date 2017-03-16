C Fund Committee approves exit

The Oconee County “C Fund” committee, charged with approving and dispensing state funds for local road projects, this morning approved $425,000 to create an exit at the property off U.S. 123 purchased by the county for a planned agriculture center, fair ground and farmer’s market. Oconee County administrator Scott Moulder, in making the county’s request said the actual cost could be less than the amount requested. Moulder added that the county is currently awaiting an engineering estimate for the project, and following that will seek an encroachment permit from the SC DOT. The new exit will not be completed in time for planned summer time uses of the site, according to Moulder, but completion is expected by the time of the Foothills Heritage Fair in the fall.

