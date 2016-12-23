Cain would relinquish chair if….

Seneca’s Paul Cain says he would be willing to step aside as Oconee County Council chairman if someone else on the council would like the duty as the council member who presides at meetings and is looked to as a spokesman for the five-member body. Cain is completing his first year as chairman, and the council is set to re-organize for 2017 during its January 3 meeting. Cain, an attorney, says he has found the job time-consuming. Two new council members, Glenn Hart and Julian Davis, are to be sworn into office during the next meeting. And, according to rumor, there may be an effort to elect Davis or holdover council member Edda Cammick as the next council chairperson.

