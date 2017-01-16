Calvin Simpson

Westminster – Calvin B. Simpson, 76, born in Oconee County, South Carolina, died on January 14, 2017. A celebration of Mr. Simpson’s life will be held at Mount Tabor Baptist Church, Westminster at 3 PM, Monday, January 16, 2017 with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sandifer Funeral Home from 5-8 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2017. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1411 K Street NW Suite 800, Washington, DC 20005 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE SIMPSON FAMILY

