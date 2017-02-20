Cammick: Moulder willing to adapt to political realities

Edda Cammick describes Scott Moulder as a progressive. At the same time, however, the chairwoman of the Oconee County Council says the county administrator has told her he’s willing to come thru with a new budget that better reflects the new council’s conservative approach to spending. Cammick wants the administrator to work “more lean.” More lean could translate to the elimination of some of the county’s 450-employee workforce, she indicated during an interview recorded at 101.7/WGOG today.

