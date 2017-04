Edda Cammick, chairwoman of Oconee County Council, says, “Our budget is balanced with a $150,000 surplus.” After last night’s budget committee meeting, Cammick says the balanced budget was achieved by tightening overtime, vehicle maintenance, and by eliminating 15 proposed clerical positions. She said, “I am satisfied that with these changes we can now comfortably say we working lean.” Cammick predicts the current year will end June 30 with $200 thousand saved.

