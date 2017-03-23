Cammick speaks out on treatment plant project

The chairwoman of Oconee County Council is asking questions about the impact of a Pioneer Rural Water treatment plant. Specifically, says Edda Cammick, “What will it cost for industry or Ag (agriculture) high volume consumers?” Oconee County is attempting develop property on highway 59 inside the Pioneer service area into an industrial park. In a statement to 101.7/WGOG NEWS, Cammick said, “Our goal was to get Pioneer to talk and negotiate with the municipalities and to get them to provide us with a rate schedule for residential, commercial, agricultural, and industrial customers.” Cammick said it’s her understanding that another round of meetings and negotiations with Pioneer will take place Monday. As for talk that Oconee County is or might withhold permits needed by Pioneer to build the plant, Cammick said, “It’s my understanding that we cannot legally withhold the permit. The only structure the county permits is the building that will house their administrative offices.” There is an issue, she said, of whether the project will entail a septic system or connection to piped sewer.

