North Augusta, SC – Carlie Glenn Butts, 88, husband of Sara Suttles Butts, 101 Eagle Road, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2017 at University Hospital. A graveside service will be held 2 pm, Monday, June 19, 2017 at Heritage Memorial Gardens with burial to follow. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Sunday June 18, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at the home of his son, Jerrie Butts, 420 Anderson Avenue, Westminster, SC 29693. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carlie Butts may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

