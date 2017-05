Lavonia, GA – Carol Belinda Hulgan Takacs, 69, wife of Stephen Takacs, 116 Thomas Road, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Sandifer Funeral Home. No formal services will be held. The family is at their respective homes. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

