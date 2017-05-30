Walhalla, SC — Mrs. Caroline Rose Anderson, 96, wife of the late Joseph Anderson, of 912 W. Bear Swamp Road, Walhalla, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 16, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills; Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672; or to Oconee County Humane Society, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. The family is at their respective homes.

