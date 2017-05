Lancaster, SC – Carolyn Addison Williams, 80, wife of Kenneth Hollis Williams, of 5040 Tabernacle Road, passed away Monday, May 8, 2017 at her residence. A private graveside service will held. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care and Hospice of Lancaster, 901 W Meeting Street #201, Lancaster, SC 29720. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

