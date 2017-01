Months after the tragedy, the track the solicitor will take to prosecute the case of the shootings at Townville in September hinge on a judge’s ruling in the Family Court on whether the accused shooter, 14 years old at the time, will be tried as a juvenile or as an adult. Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner said today, “We have filed a motion to have him waived up. A family court Judge ultimately decides where he will be tried.”

VK Facebook Twitter Google+