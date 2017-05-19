Casto identifies five Hartwell Village stores

A Casto company official identified five stores for which there is agreement to build in Hartwell Village. Tom Lowell of Casto’s Raleigh, North Carolina office told a meeting this morning at the Hamilton Career Center that stores secured so far are Michael’s, Marshall’s, Ulta, 5 Below, and Rack Room Shoes. But Lowell hints at more to come, as well as hotel and residential aspects on 45.5 acres that Casto bought from New Spring Church. He showed those attending the board meeting of the Oconee Economic Alliance that a parcel near the 93-123 traffic lights is being taken by a developer who has a “Hilton concept”—though after the meeting Lowell would not identify the hotel chain when asked by 101.7/WGOG NEWS. He also told the meeting that the DOT has approved the installation of two new sets of traffic lights around the property, as well as the elimination of the “fly-off” lane from 123 to 93. The presence of large trucks on the property will signal the start of dirt-moving shortly, construction this summer, and the appearance of the first stores in the spring of next year, he also said.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+