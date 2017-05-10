“CAT” bus service calls public meeting

A meeting next week will serve as the unveiling of the results and final recommendations of Clemson Area Transit’s study to carry the bus service into the future. The meeting will take place 4 to 7 pm Wednesday, May 17 at CATbus Administration Office, 200 West Lane, Clemson and will feature a brief presentation, following by questions and answers. “CAT” riders and others interested in the service are invited. Parking is limited. If needed, a shuttle will be provided. For Seneca and Pendleton residents needing bus service beyond normal hours, a shuttle will be provided. Next week’s meeting is called the final public meeting of the Re-Imaging Study. The study team has been analyzing the current transit system, talking to riders about what and where, what it should look like and where it should go.

