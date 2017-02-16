Cedar Creek rifle range closed temporily

Lead from gunfire may have entered a Mountain Rest stream. The Forest Service this morning announces the temporary closing of the popular Cedar Creek rifle range inside the Sumter National Forest until maintenance and an assessment is made of erosion and the depositing of sediment into the creek. At the direction of Forest Supervisor Rick Lint, water sampling has begun to monitor the concentration of lead. “Our desire is to be able to open the range before turkey season this spring, providing that we can complete the assessment and perform any critical repair work,” Lint said.

