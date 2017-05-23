Challenger to hold forum, minus her opponent

A Democratic challenger for the U-S House of Representatives holds a forum tonight at Pendleton for the purpose of allowing voters to know her better and to share her vision to represent South Carolina’s 3rd District. According to an announcement from Mary Geren’s campaign, she will hold the forum “due to (incumbent) Jeff Duncan’s refusal to hold any in 2017, so far.” The event will take place from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm at the Clemson Little Theatre in Pendleton.

