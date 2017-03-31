Seneca, SC — Charles Edwin Parker, 81, husband of Carolyn Morgan Parker, went to his heavenly home on Friday, March 31, 2017, at GHS Cottingham Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 3, 2017, at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, prior to the service at Davenport Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672.

