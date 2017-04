The death last weekend of a Charleston County man has been attributed to natural causes. Coroner Karl Addis says the autopsy conducted on Seth Swetnam found the 36-year old suffered a heart attack before his body was found on a hiking trail near the Walhalla Fish Hatchery. Coroner Karl Addis found evidence that Swetnam had completed a solo hike to Ellicott’s Rock.

