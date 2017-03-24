Charter school prepares for second year

At Salem, it’s already time to enroll for a second year at the first charter school in Oconee County. Eagle Ridge is preparing a budget and its enrollment projection for the 2017-18 year. According to its newsletter, “We will likely be capping enrollment at 180 students, including new students….” The school is highlighting an achievement by student Chase Land. Chase captured the Senior Division of the South Carolina 4-H Wildlife Food Plot Project, as well as recording the highest score for seniors statewide. He was required to plant a wildlife foot plot last fall. Chase maintained the plot and set-up a trail camera to record wildlife that visited the plot. The purpose of the project is to educate the young on the proper techniques of food plots and to benefit game animals and other wildlife species. Chase will be recognized this summer at the South Carolina 4-H State Congress at Clemson University. Further recognition awaits him in October at the Oconee Agriculture Banquet.

