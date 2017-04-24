Westminster – Cheryl Hopkins Fricks, 48, widow of the late Mikiel “Mike” Henry Fricks, 259 Madison Shores Drive, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Cottingham Hospice House. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, April 24, 2017 from the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Toxaway Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is at the residence. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made C/O Sandifer Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Westminster, SC 29693. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY

