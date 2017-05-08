Children’s needs are the topic for town hall meetings

Since 1999, First Steps has helped families and caregivers across South Carolina ensure children enter school healthy and ready to succeed. Many children and their families have benefited from the local programs and services that have been offered. To help First Steps reach the goal to meet the needs of every child in Oconee County, a series of Community Town Hall meetings take place next week across Oconee County to gather information on the needs of young children, their families and caregivers, and communities. You are asked to attend a Community Town Hall in a location near you:

· May 15th: 6 to 7:00 pm, Mountain Rest Community Center, located on Verner Mill Road near the Junction of Highways 28 and 107 in Mountain Rest, S. C.

· May 16th: 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Westminster Railroad Depot located at 135 E. Main Street, Westminster, S. C. 29693

· May 17th: 6 to 7:00 pm, Ann Brown Banquet Hall, Tamassee DAR School, 1826 Bumgartner Drive, Tamassee, S. C. 29686

· May 18th: 6-7 p.m., Walhalla Depot, 208 W. North Broad Street, Walhalla, S. C. 29691