CHIUSANO SAYING GOODBYE TO WCA

After six and half years, Bill Chiusano is saying goodbye to the Walhalla Civic Auditorium (WCA) as executive director. “I’m going to hang it up so to speak and let someone else have all the fun. I’ve had just about as much fun as I can handle in one lifetime, so yeah, June 30, 2017, I will be leaving the Civic Auditorium. I may consultant with them a little bit afterwards but essentially I will be gone.” “It’s been an interesting ride,” continues Chiusano. “The entertainment business is an unique industry fraught with all sorts of peril, if you have an aversion to risk it is not a business you want to be in but it can be very rewarding too. We’ve had some misses at the Civic Auditorium, we’ve had a lot of hits; more hits than misses thankfully. This season that we are in now is, knock on wood, shaping up to be the best we have ever had, so it is the right time for me to go and let them go on and do their thing afterwards and find someone else to have all the fun.” Chiusano’s last day as executive director of the WCA is June 30, 2017.

