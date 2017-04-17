Choo Choo time in Central

The Central Railroad Festival will pull into downtown Central on Saturday, April 22 with music, food and festivities for all ages. The Railroad Festival celebrates the rich heritage of Central, so named because the town is situated at the “central” point of the railroad line between Atlanta and Charlotte. The festival begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m., featuring entertainment, food, music and arts and crafts vendors. Open for free tours will be the Central Railway Museum, which features a large HO-scale model railroad layout complete with cities, towns and features found in the region more than a half century ago. The museum also houses a Heritage Room, featuring classic model trains popular in the mid – 20th Century and a working display of classic Lionel trains. Clemson Area Transit buses will run continuously, taking festival-goers from parking areas. Admission to the festival is free and convenient parking is available.

