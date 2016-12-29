Christina “Chrissy” Theos Adams, 49, of Seneca, SC, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, December 27th after a strong, hard-fought battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Chrissy grew up as a beloved member of the Greek community in Charleston. Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 30th, 2016, at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 406 N. Academy Street, Greenville, SC from 8:00-10:30AM. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, at the church. The graveside service will be held Saturday, December 31st at 1:00 PM at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to: Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, GHS Cottingham Hospice House, Attn: Foundation Office at 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672 or St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Attn: Memorials for Christina Adams, at 406 N. Academy St., Greenville, SC 29601.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+