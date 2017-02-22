City Administrator Goehle to retire

A 28-year career is coming to an end at the Walhalla City Hall. City Administrator Nancy Goehle read her retirement letter last night to the city council. The council accepted Goehle’s plan to retire April 28 and then went into an executive session to talk about how to fill the vacancy. The mayor and council will miss Goehle. Mayor Edwards said her retirement is accepted “with a great deal of regret.” Councilman Tjay Bagwell appears resigned to losing Goehle. He said he has stopped trying to talk her out of retirement.

VK Facebook Twitter Google+