Civic Auditorium’s Chuisano bids farewell

The man who has guided Walhalla Civic Auditorium from its infancy said farewell this morning on the Kris Butts’ morning show—thru which he has told about the many shows and concerts since 2011. Bill Chuisano’s official final day with the civic auditorium is tomorrow. After the former school auditorium was converted to a community show place, there began an immediate learning curve on what would prove popular and what would not. The Walhalla Civic Auditorium during Chuisano’s time attracted its share of big-name performers such as B-J Thomas. Unfortunately, on the night of that crooner’s performance, the sound system would not cooperate. But there have been successes in recent years. “This year that we’ve just finished has been the most successful. I think we had four sellouts…,” said Chuisano. His most satisfying accomplishment has been the introduction of live theatre for children, many of whom would never have experienced of that kind of theatrics.

