Clemson athletics official found dead

Bert Henderson, the Clemson Associate AD / Director of IPTAY Planned Giving, was found dead Tuesday morning, according to Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark. An investigation by the coroner’s office has begun. Henderson was 60/ His career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer and throughout his time at Clemson he took on many roles–from wrapping ankles to raising money for IPTAY. He was a trainer on Clemson football’s 1981 national championship team. His wife of 32 years, Lee Ann Hudson, passed away in November 2016. He is survived by two daughters, Amy Lee and Kimberly.

